Women of Bourbon Cocktail Competition

The Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, debuts its first Women of Bourbon Cocktail Competition on Tuesday, March 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. Five all-female bartenders from the distillery’s in-house restaurant, Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar, will compete to create their best bourbon cocktail featuring Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Fusion Series #2. Fan favorites will be judged by attendees, and a group of influential women making waves in the spirits industry will name one mixologist the winner.

The distinguished panel of judges includes Bourbon Women founder Peggy Noe Stevens; Barn8 Restaurant & Bourbon Bar beverage director Erin Delaney; Bourbon+ Magazine executive editor and author Carla Carlton; and Trouble Bar owners and Bourbon Women board members, Nicole Stipp and Kaitlyn Soligan.

The Spinsters of Louisville, an all-female collective of live DJs, will spin special musical selections throughout the evening. Guests can also enjoy delicious appetizers created by Bottle & Bond executive culinary director of operations John Castro. Bourbon enthusiasts are welcome to join the competing bartenders and Bardstown Bourbon Company head distiller Nick Smith for discussion, bottle signings and complimentary samples throughout the evening. Proceeds from all bottle purchases benefit the Center for Women and Children. Tickets are $45, plus tax and fees; attendees must be 21 or older. All tickets are final and non-refundable within 72 hours of the event.

For more information and reservations, call (502) 233-4769 or visit /bardstownbourbon.com