Women of Purpose: Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Conference

to

Believers Church 7905 Smyrna Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40228

Women of Purpose: Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Conference

This one-day conference will provide a time of joy, unity, and healing. This city-wide conference is open to women, middle and high school girls ages. Our conference is open to all women regardless of race, ethnicity, or church affiliation.

Our lineup of speakers is passionate about God’s will within the lives of women and teen girls. They will encourage and awaken the gift God has for each of us. Conference topics include Samaritan Woman, Thou Shalt NOT Steal Kill or Destroy My Purpose and I Can Do All Things but should I… Workshops for teen girls will address identity in Christ, self-identity, and how to live as defined by God. The girls will have a time of fellowship through crafting.

For more information call (502) 966-5433 or visit thebelieverschurch.com/women-of-purpose-conference-2022

Info

Believers Church 7905 Smyrna Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40228
Religion & Spirituality, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Women of Purpose: Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Conference - 2022-11-12 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Women of Purpose: Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Conference - 2022-11-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Women of Purpose: Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Conference - 2022-11-12 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Women of Purpose: Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Conference - 2022-11-12 09:00:00 ical