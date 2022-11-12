× Expand Believers Church Women of Purpose Flyer - One Sheet Women of Purpose Flyer

Women of Purpose: Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Conference

This one-day conference will provide a time of joy, unity, and healing. This city-wide conference is open to women, middle and high school girls ages. Our conference is open to all women regardless of race, ethnicity, or church affiliation.

Our lineup of speakers is passionate about God’s will within the lives of women and teen girls. They will encourage and awaken the gift God has for each of us. Conference topics include Samaritan Woman, Thou Shalt NOT Steal Kill or Destroy My Purpose and I Can Do All Things but should I… Workshops for teen girls will address identity in Christ, self-identity, and how to live as defined by God. The girls will have a time of fellowship through crafting.

For more information call (502) 966-5433 or visit thebelieverschurch.com/women-of-purpose-conference-2022