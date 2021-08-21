Women's Equality Day Tour: Kentucky Women Behaving Badly

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

In partnership with the City of Frankfort, KHS is celebrating Women’s Equality Day! Get out of the summer heat and join us inside the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History as we explore artifacts of Kentucky women who challenged social norms and made history.

We also invite you to stay after to take the self-guided Women’s Equality Day tour in A Kentucky Journey and the Hall of Governors.

The tour is free with admission.

For more information call  (502) 564-1792  or visit history.ky.gov/event

