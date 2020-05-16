× Expand Ame Vanorio Women's Homesteading Weekend

THIS WEEKEND IS AN INTRODUCTION TO HOMESTEADING AND PRESENTS A VARIETY OF TOPICS IN ONE OR TWO-HOUR SEGMENTS. THE WORKSHOPS ARE HANDS-ON AND PRACTICAL.

A total of four to six workshops. We start off with a welcome tour and then move to workshops. Possible workshops include - Basic Carpentry, Baking Bread, Beekeeping, Herbs for Medicine, Cooking and Decor, Making Pesto or Salsa, Soap Making, Weed Walks, Poultry… Classes may vary with the season and what is available.

Adults 18 years and older. Women’s weekend workshops run from Saturday morning at 9 am till Sunday afternoon at 3 pm. The cost is $249.00 and includes meals and housing.

Paid in full Non-member $249 Member $224.10 includes $50 nonrefundable enrollment

Payment Plan 50.00 nonrefundable enrollment and then three payments of $74.63 each to be paid in full by May 2, 2020

Class is limited to 5 participants so that everyone has the opportunity to participate.