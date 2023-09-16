Women at War - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - Frankfort
Women at War - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - Frankfort
Learn about the role of women in Kentucky’s military history from the siege of Bryan’s Station through modern times while viewing artifacts from Kentucky’s military history. The tour will begin in the Kentucky Military History Museum and conclude with a highlights tour of our special exhibit: “Our Stories, Our Service: Kentucky’s Women Veterans.”
Education & Learning, History