Women of Woodford- Chef Ouita Michel

Come hear from Chef Ouita Michel- a known and loved Kentuckian who has dedicated her life to creating memories with people around a table and telling the Kentucky story!

Free event, limited seating, register via link.

For more information call (859) 873-5122 or visit business.woodfordcountyinfo.com/ap/Events/Register/EqF6zv2CgC6C9