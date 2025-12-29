Women of Woodford- Chef Ouita Michel

Holly Hill & Co 167 S Main St, Versailles, Kentucky

Come hear from Chef Ouita Michel- a known and loved Kentuckian who has dedicated her life to creating memories with people around a table and telling the Kentucky story!

Free event, limited seating, register via link.

For more information call (859) 873-5122 or visit business.woodfordcountyinfo.com/ap/Events/Register/EqF6zv2CgC6C9

Education & Learning
