Women & Woodworking (Intro Workshop)
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Ever wanted to try woodworking but didn’t know where to start?
Our FREE Women & Woodworking Intro Workshop is the perfect place! Come get started with friendly demonstrations, safety tips, and a supportive tour of the woodshop. We will discuss power tools, types of wood, basic projects, and the next step to creating and building!
Aug 22, 2025 | 5:30 pm
Learn the basics without pressure
Watch tool demos, ask questions, and get inspired
Women-only environment, no experience needed!
Heather Staggs, Instructor