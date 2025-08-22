× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Women & Woodworking Info Graphic

Women & Woodworking (Intro Workshop)

Ever wanted to try woodworking but didn’t know where to start?

Our FREE Women & Woodworking Intro Workshop is the perfect place! Come get started with friendly demonstrations, safety tips, and a supportive tour of the woodshop. We will discuss power tools, types of wood, basic projects, and the next step to creating and building!

Aug 22, 2025 | 5:30 pm

Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY 42431

Learn the basics without pressure

Watch tool demos, ask questions, and get inspired

Women-only environment, no experience needed!

Heather Staggs, Instructor