Women & Woodworking Level Up Workshop

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Woodworking & Women Level Up Workshop Infographic

🛠️🌸 Women & Woodworking: Level Up 🌸🛠️

Learn. Watch. Build Confidence.

FREE with code- IFEELLIKEAWOMAN

🗓 Date: Friday, Oct 24, 2025

🕒 Time: 5:30-7pm

📍 Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

This educational workshop is the next step for women in the world of woodworking. We are continuing to learn in a safe and supportive environment. Through live demonstrations and expert instruction, participants will gain valuable knowledge about tools, materials, and techniques — no hands-on experience required (yet!).

If you took our class in August or never stepped in a woodshop, this course is for you.

What You’ll Learn:

🔹 Workshop & tool safety basics

🔹 Overview of common woodworking tools and their uses

🔹 How to choose and prepare wood for projects

🔹 Project ideas for beginners

🔹 Tips for building confidence with tools

👩‍🔧 Perfect for:

Women curious about woodworking

Beginners who want to learn before committing to a hands-on class

Anyone looking for a welcoming, women-centered maker community

Let’s empower more women to pick up tools and create with confidence!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com