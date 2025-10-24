Women & Woodworking Level Up Workshop
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Woodworking & Women Level Up Workshop Infographic
🛠️🌸 Women & Woodworking: Level Up 🌸🛠️
Learn. Watch. Build Confidence.
FREE with code- IFEELLIKEAWOMAN
🗓 Date: Friday, Oct 24, 2025
🕒 Time: 5:30-7pm
📍 Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY
This educational workshop is the next step for women in the world of woodworking. We are continuing to learn in a safe and supportive environment. Through live demonstrations and expert instruction, participants will gain valuable knowledge about tools, materials, and techniques — no hands-on experience required (yet!).
If you took our class in August or never stepped in a woodshop, this course is for you.
What You’ll Learn:
🔹 Workshop & tool safety basics
🔹 Overview of common woodworking tools and their uses
🔹 How to choose and prepare wood for projects
🔹 Project ideas for beginners
🔹 Tips for building confidence with tools
👩🔧 Perfect for:
Women curious about woodworking
Beginners who want to learn before committing to a hands-on class
Anyone looking for a welcoming, women-centered maker community
Let’s empower more women to pick up tools and create with confidence!
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com