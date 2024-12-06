× Expand Little Colonel Playhouse It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show

Tickets: Adults – $19/Seniors/Students – $17.

December 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 Evening performances from 7:30- 10 pm

December 8, 15 Matinee performances from 2 - 5 pm

A stage adaptation of this holiday favorite by Joe Landry, directed by Larry Chaney. This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940’s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. Suitable for everyone.

For more information, please call 502.241.9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/