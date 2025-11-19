× Expand A Wonderful Woodford Christmas, Dec 13th, 12pm - 5pm, The District Versailles, 105 Rose Hill Ave, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 A Wonderful Woodford Christmas - final - 1 A Wonderful Woodford Christmas, Dec 13th, 12pm - 5pm, The District Versailles, 105 Rose Hill Ave, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

A Wonderful Woodford Christmas ✨🎄

Brought to you by Community Trust Bank, Woodford County Fiscal Court & the City of Versailles, Kentucky

📅 Saturday, December 13th

🕛 12PM – 5PM

📍 The District, 105 Rose Hill Ave, Versailles

Celebrate the magic of the season at A Wonderful Woodford Christmas! ❄️⛸️ Enjoy a festive afternoon filled with ice skating, s’mores, hot cocoa, coffee, crafts, food trucks, and photos with the Clauses! 🎅🤶

Bring your family and friends for a day full of holiday cheer, community spirit, and unforgettable memories in the heart of Downtown Versailles. ❤️

For more information visit www.facebook.com/share/1ALHusWSGg/