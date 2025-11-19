A Wonderful Woodford Christmas
A Wonderful Woodford Christmas ✨🎄
Brought to you by Community Trust Bank, Woodford County Fiscal Court & the City of Versailles, Kentucky
📅 Saturday, December 13th
🕛 12PM – 5PM
📍 The District, 105 Rose Hill Ave, Versailles
Celebrate the magic of the season at A Wonderful Woodford Christmas! ❄️⛸️ Enjoy a festive afternoon filled with ice skating, s’mores, hot cocoa, coffee, crafts, food trucks, and photos with the Clauses! 🎅🤶
Bring your family and friends for a day full of holiday cheer, community spirit, and unforgettable memories in the heart of Downtown Versailles. ❤️
For more information visit www.facebook.com/share/1ALHusWSGg/