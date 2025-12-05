× Expand A Wonderful Woodford Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec 5th, 5:30pm-7:30pm, Court Street, Versailles, Kentucky Christmas Tree Lighting (Instagram Post) - 1 A Wonderful Woodford Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec 5th, 5:30pm-7:30pm, Court Street, Versailles, Kentucky

A Wonderful Woodford Christmas Tree Lighting in Downtown Versailles ✨🎄

Brought to you by Community Trust Bank, Woodford County Fiscal Court & the City of Versailles

Kick off the holiday season in the heart of Downtown Versailles as we light our community Christmas tree!

🎶 Enjoy festive performances by Jane’s School of Dance and the Woodford County Choirs

☕ Savor hot cocoa, coffee, and cookies while you take in the holiday magic

🎅 Capture the moment with photos with Santa and make memories that will last all season long

Join us for a night full of joy, music, and community spirit. Let's make this holiday season truly unforgettable!

For more information visit www.facebook.com/share/17NuFb4fci/