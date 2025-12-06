A Wonderful Woodford Christmas
to
Main Street Main Street, Kentucky 40383
A Wonderful Woodford Christmas Parade, Dec 6th, 5pm, Main Street, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Christmas Parade - IG - 1
A Wonderful Woodford Christmas Parade, Dec 6th, 5pm, Main Street, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
A Wonderful Woodford Christmas Parade 2025 ✨🎅
📍 Downtown Versailles – Main Street
📅 Saturday, December 6th
🕔 Parade begins at 5:00 PM
Celebrate the magic of the season as Main Street comes alive with lights, music, and holiday cheer! Our annual Christmas Parade features our City and County first responders, local departments, a special performance by the Kentucky State University Marching Band & much more!
Bring the whole family and enjoy this beloved community tradition as we welcome the holidays in style.
Interested in being part of the parade?
👉 Sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/msa4ten2
For more information visit www.facebook.com/share/1aFoYpM3De/