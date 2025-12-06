× Expand A Wonderful Woodford Christmas Parade, Dec 6th, 5pm, Main Street, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 Christmas Parade - IG - 1 A Wonderful Woodford Christmas Parade, Dec 6th, 5pm, Main Street, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

A Wonderful Woodford Christmas Parade 2025 ✨🎅

📍 Downtown Versailles – Main Street

📅 Saturday, December 6th

🕔 Parade begins at 5:00 PM

Celebrate the magic of the season as Main Street comes alive with lights, music, and holiday cheer! Our annual Christmas Parade features our City and County first responders, local departments, a special performance by the Kentucky State University Marching Band & much more!

Bring the whole family and enjoy this beloved community tradition as we welcome the holidays in style.

Interested in being part of the parade?

👉 Sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/msa4ten2

For more information visit www.facebook.com/share/1aFoYpM3De/