Woodford Humane's Canine Olympics

Bring your dog and go for the gold! Woodford Humane Society’s 38th Annual Canine Olympics features more than a dozen games and contests for dogs, from athletic (races, Frisbee catch, and agility) to silly (Halloween costume contests, I’ll Eat Anything, and more)! Plus local vendors, food trucks, kids activities, silent auction, raffle, and more. There’s something for every dog and dog-lover! Family friendly and free to attend! Entry fee for pups who want to compete, with all proceeds benefitting the pets at Woodford Humane.

For more information call (859) 873-5491 or visit one.bidpal.net/canineolympics/welcome