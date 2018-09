Woodford Lakes Golf Club Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

Please join Frontier Nursing University us as we celebrate the grand opening of the Woodford Lakes Golf Club on Friday, September 14th. Please arrive at the golf club around 11:30 as the ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce will begin around 11:45.

Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see everyone there!

For more information call 859-873-5122 or on Facebook Woodford Lakes Golf Club Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting