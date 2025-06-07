Woodford Legends Invitational Golf Tournament

This unique golf tournament brings together some of the most iconic names in women’s golf—including Juli Inkster, Pat Bradley, Jan Stephenson, Jane Blalock, and UK alum Nancy Scranton—to play alongside talented young amateur girls from EKU, the University of Kentucky, and even local high schools.

It’s more than just a competition—these LPGA legends serve as mentors and role models, inspiring the next generation of female golfers through shared experiences and personal connection on the course.

Best of all, proceeds from the tournament benefit KVC Kentucky, a nonprofit organization working to strengthen and support children and families across the Commonwealth.

For more information call (859) 495-2582 or visit thewoodfordclub.com