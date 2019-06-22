× Expand Woodford Reserve Woodford Reserve Warehouse

Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ

Saturday, June 22, 2019

6:30 – 9:30 pm

$100/person

Celebrate the Best of Kentucky BBQ as we welcome award-winning Pitmaster John Foreman, owner of Old Hickory Bar-B-Q in Owensboro, KY. The evening will feature distillery tours, a Kentucky BBQ dinner you won’t want to miss, paired cocktails and live bluegrass music to round out a perfect evening. Guest must be 21 and over to attend.

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/