Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ

to Google Calendar - Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ - 2019-06-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ - 2019-06-22 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ - 2019-06-22 18:30:00 iCalendar - Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ - 2019-06-22 18:30:00

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ

Saturday, June 22, 2019

6:30 – 9:30 pm

$100/person

Celebrate the Best of Kentucky BBQ as we welcome award-winning Pitmaster John Foreman, owner of Old Hickory Bar-B-Q in Owensboro, KY.  The evening will feature distillery tours, a Kentucky BBQ dinner you won’t want to miss, paired cocktails and live bluegrass music to round out a perfect evening.  Guest must be 21 and over to attend.

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/

Info

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
Food & Drink, History
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ - 2019-06-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ - 2019-06-22 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ - 2019-06-22 18:30:00 iCalendar - Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ - 2019-06-22 18:30:00