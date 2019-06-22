Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ
Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Warehouse
Saturday, June 22, 2019
6:30 – 9:30 pm
$100/person
Celebrate the Best of Kentucky BBQ as we welcome award-winning Pitmaster John Foreman, owner of Old Hickory Bar-B-Q in Owensboro, KY. The evening will feature distillery tours, a Kentucky BBQ dinner you won’t want to miss, paired cocktails and live bluegrass music to round out a perfect evening. Guest must be 21 and over to attend.
For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/