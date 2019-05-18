Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Tapas & Tunes

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Tapas & Tunes

Saturday, May 18, 2019

6:30 – 9:30 pm

$100/person

In the second edition of our 2019 Best of Kentucky Dinner Series, Woodford Reserve celebrates all the wonderful flavors of Kentucky – tapas style.  The evening will feature distillery tours, paired cocktails, a family-style menu of fresh tapas and live music.  Guests must be 21 and over to attend.

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/

Info

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
Food & Drink, History
