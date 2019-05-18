Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Tapas & Tunes
Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Warehouse
Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series - Tapas & Tunes
Saturday, May 18, 2019
6:30 – 9:30 pm
$100/person
In the second edition of our 2019 Best of Kentucky Dinner Series, Woodford Reserve celebrates all the wonderful flavors of Kentucky – tapas style. The evening will feature distillery tours, paired cocktails, a family-style menu of fresh tapas and live music. Guests must be 21 and over to attend.
For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/