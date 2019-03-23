× Expand Woodford Reserve Woodford Reserve Warehouse

Woodford Reserve Best of Kentucky Dinner Series

To kick off our 2019 Best of Kentucky Dinner Series, Woodford Reserve is proud to introduce our new Chef de Cuisine, Charles Taylor. Chef Taylor, who has trained for years under our Chef-in-Residence, Ouita Michel, will delight our guests with a creative menu showcasing his passion for Kentucky Proud products and the entire Woodford Reserve family of brands. The evening will feature distillery tours, paired cocktails and a beautiful dinner prepared by Chef Taylor and his talented staff. Guests must be 21+ to attend.

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/