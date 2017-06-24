Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Bites & the Big Screen

​Celebrate the best of Kentucky - bourbon, and horses - at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. We’re partnering with Horse Country, Inc. to bring you an evening featuring tours of the distillery, a bourbon gourmet concession menu to tempt the taste buds, and an outdoor viewing of the movie “Secretariat.”

As a special addition, Horse Country, Inc. is also offering a package that includes entry to Bourbon, Bites and the Big Screen along with a private, early evening tour of Coolmore at Ashford Stud before the event. Tickets for this package are extremely limited.

Bring your blankets, chairs, and friends and enjoy an evening at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Must be 21 & over to reserve, reservations required.

Saturday, June 24th

Ashford Stud Farm Tour (optional) begins at 4:30pm

Distillery Tours begin at 6:15pm

Movie begins at 9:15pm

Distillery Tour + Movie: $45 per person

Distillery Tour + Movie + Tour of Ashford Stud Farm: $75 per person

For more information visit woodfordreserve.com/events