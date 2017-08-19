Woodford Reserve Bourbon Country Boil

Saturday, August 19th

Cocktails at 6:00 pm

Distillery Tours Beginning at 6:30 pm

Dinner at 8:00 pm

Cost: $75 per person

Our Summer Dinner Series Finale pays tribute to the old southern “Low Country Boil” with a Kentucky twist. Enjoy an evening of Woodford Reserve cocktails, Distillery tours and a fun, interactive culinary experience that perfectly completes your summer calendar – infusing the complex flavor profiles of Woodford Reserve into your low country boil favorites. Enjoy live music provided by Grits & Soul as you dine under the stars.

Must be 21 & over to reserve, reservations required.

For more information visit woodfordreserve.com