Woodford Reserve Bourbon Country Boil

to Google Calendar - Woodford Reserve Bourbon Country Boil - 2017-08-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodford Reserve Bourbon Country Boil - 2017-08-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodford Reserve Bourbon Country Boil - 2017-08-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Woodford Reserve Bourbon Country Boil - 2017-08-19 18:00:00

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Country Boil 

Saturday, August 19th

Cocktails at 6:00 pm

Distillery Tours Beginning at 6:30 pm

Dinner at 8:00 pm

Cost: $75 per person

Our Summer Dinner Series Finale pays tribute to the old southern “Low Country Boil” with a Kentucky twist. Enjoy an evening of Woodford Reserve cocktails, Distillery tours and a fun, interactive culinary experience that perfectly completes your summer calendar – infusing the complex flavor profiles of Woodford Reserve into your low country boil favorites. Enjoy live music provided by Grits & Soul as you dine under the stars.

Must be 21 & over to reserve, reservations required.

For more information visit woodfordreserve.com

Info
Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
Food & Drink
8598791812
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Woodford Reserve Bourbon Country Boil - 2017-08-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodford Reserve Bourbon Country Boil - 2017-08-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodford Reserve Bourbon Country Boil - 2017-08-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Woodford Reserve Bourbon Country Boil - 2017-08-19 18:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

June 29, 2017

Friday

June 30, 2017

Saturday

July 1, 2017

Sunday

July 2, 2017

Monday

July 3, 2017

Tuesday

July 4, 2017

Wednesday

July 5, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™