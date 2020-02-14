× Expand WR team Visitor Center Welcome Center

Woodford Reserve Feast of St. Valentine

We are all about sharing the love at Woodford Reserve - the love of food and the love of bourbon! Bring your special someone and celebrate both with us this Valentine's Day. The evening will feature distillery tours, a beautiful plated meal with paired cocktails and live music.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older.

$110/person.

MENU

Bourbon & Bay

Woodford Reserve and Cape Cod Spiced Peel & eat Shrimp For Two

Smoked Tomato Cocktail Sauce, Old Bay, Fresh Horseradish

Caesar Salad

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Croutons, Parmesan, Boiled Egg, Ground Bourbon Black Pepper, Anchovy

Bourbon Brined Fried Chicken for Two with Fresh Herb, Chili, and Lemon

Crock of Macaroni and Cheese and Steamed Asparagus to Share

Dark Chocolate Cheesecake with Raspberry Coulis and Chocolate Dipped Strawberries.

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events