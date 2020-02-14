Woodford Reserve Feast of St. Valentine
Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
WR team
Visitor Center Welcome Center
Woodford Reserve Feast of St. Valentine
We are all about sharing the love at Woodford Reserve - the love of food and the love of bourbon! Bring your special someone and celebrate both with us this Valentine's Day. The evening will feature distillery tours, a beautiful plated meal with paired cocktails and live music.
Guests must be 21 years of age or older.
$110/person.
MENU
Bourbon & Bay
Woodford Reserve and Cape Cod Spiced Peel & eat Shrimp For Two
Smoked Tomato Cocktail Sauce, Old Bay, Fresh Horseradish
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Croutons, Parmesan, Boiled Egg, Ground Bourbon Black Pepper, Anchovy
Bourbon Brined Fried Chicken for Two with Fresh Herb, Chili, and Lemon
Crock of Macaroni and Cheese and Steamed Asparagus to Share
Dark Chocolate Cheesecake with Raspberry Coulis and Chocolate Dipped Strawberries.
For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events