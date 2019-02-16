Woodford Reserve Feast of Saint Valentine

Saturday, February 16, 2019

6:00 pm – 9:30 pm

$100/person

We are all about sharing the love at Woodford Reserve – the love of food and the love of bourbon! Bring your special someone and celebrate both with us this Valentine’s Day. This enchanting evening will feature distillery tours, a beautiful four-course plated meal, paired cocktails and live music.

Menu

First Course: Oysters on the half shell with Barrel Smoked Sea Salt and Woodford Reserve Mignonette

Second Course: Fresh salad of Woodford County winter greens, mission fig, capriole, shaved truffle, and champagne vinaigrette

Third Course: Frenched and grilled lamb chop served with a chive and cheese grit souffle along with sorghum buttered carrots, plum jam, and spicy chili oil

Fourth Course: Chocolate Three Ways – Rye Mexican hot chocolate, Double Oaked Chocolate Mousse and Gianduia Chocolate Truffle

For more information call (859) 879-1939 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/