Woodford Reserve Feast of Saint Valentine

to Google Calendar - Woodford Reserve Feast of Saint Valentine - 2019-02-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodford Reserve Feast of Saint Valentine - 2019-02-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodford Reserve Feast of Saint Valentine - 2019-02-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Woodford Reserve Feast of Saint Valentine - 2019-02-16 18:00:00

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Woodford Reserve Feast of Saint Valentine

Saturday, February 16, 2019

6:00 pm – 9:30 pm

$100/person

We are all about sharing the love at Woodford Reserve – the love of food and the love of bourbon! Bring your special someone and celebrate both with us this Valentine’s Day. This enchanting evening will feature distillery tours, a beautiful four-course plated meal, paired cocktails and live music.

Menu

First Course: Oysters on the half shell with Barrel Smoked Sea Salt and Woodford Reserve Mignonette

Second Course: Fresh salad of Woodford County winter greens, mission fig, capriole, shaved truffle, and champagne vinaigrette

Third Course: Frenched and grilled lamb chop served with a chive and cheese grit souffle along with sorghum buttered carrots, plum jam, and spicy chili oil

Fourth Course: Chocolate Three Ways – Rye Mexican hot chocolate, Double Oaked Chocolate Mousse and Gianduia Chocolate Truffle

For more information call (859) 879-1939 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/

Info
Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
Food & Drink, Vacation & Holiday
to Google Calendar - Woodford Reserve Feast of Saint Valentine - 2019-02-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodford Reserve Feast of Saint Valentine - 2019-02-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodford Reserve Feast of Saint Valentine - 2019-02-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Woodford Reserve Feast of Saint Valentine - 2019-02-16 18:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Submit Yours