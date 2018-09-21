Woodford Reserve Friday Night Live

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Spend a warm evening in the beautiful Woodford County countryside enjoying bourbon, tours and live music at the Woodford Reserve Distillery.

Every Friday night in July, August and September we are extending our hours and our tours to let you experience a different side of Woodford Reserve. Each evening will feature tours, live music, and a dinner buffet. An additional ticket may be purchased for a mixology experience featuring a signature Woodford Reserve cocktail.

Reservations are highly recommended.

For more information call (859) 879-1939 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Food & Drink
8598791939
