× Expand Woodford Reserve Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve Master's Collection Dinner

Join Master Distiller Chris Morris and Chef in Residence Ouita Michel at the Woodford Reserve Distillery to experience one of our most popular events of every year - The Woodford Reserve Master's Collection Dinner. Chef Ouita Michel has teamed up with Master Distiller Chris Morris to create a signature menu highlighting flavors profiles found in this year's Master's Collection expression. Guests will have an opportunity to purchase a limited bottle of our Master's Collection as well as enjoy a distillery tour, a flavor wheel tasting and an intimate dinner at our historic distillery. Limited spaces are available and guests must be 21 years of age to attend.

Purchase tickets online at: https://www.woodfordreserve.com/events/

For more information visit woodfordreserve.com/events