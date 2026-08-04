Woodford Spooktacular

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Downtown Versailles Main Street, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Woodford Spooktacular

Thriller, Headless Horseman, Fire dancer and more!

For more information call 8598735122 or visit business.woodfordcountyinfo.com/community-events/Details/woodford-spooktacular-2026-1849393?sourceTypeId=Hub

Info

Downtown Versailles Main Street, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Dance, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
8598735122