Woodford Spooktacular
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Downtown Versailles Main Street, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
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Woodford chamber
Spooky Halloween Costume Party Instagram Post - 1
Woodford Spooktacular 2026
Woodford Spooktacular
Thriller, Headless Horseman, Fire dancer and more!
For more information call 8598735122 or visit business.woodfordcountyinfo.com/community-events/Details/woodford-spooktacular-2026-1849393?sourceTypeId=Hub
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Downtown Versailles Main Street, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Dance, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday