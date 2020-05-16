Woodford Wag Dog Walk

Join Woodford Humane for the 11th annual Woodford Wag Dog Walk! We’ll hit the cross country trails at Falling Springs Park in Versailles on Saturday, May 16 for a 1.4 mile mosey through the springtime scenery. Leashed, dog-friendly dogs are welcome (of course), but if you don’t have a dog you can still walk with us! Registration is open online at runsignup.com/woodfordwag, or you can register in-person at the Wag starting at 9:00 am. Contests, prizes, and treats for dogs and people follow the walk! All proceeds benefit Woodford Humane Society.

For more information call (859) 873-5491.

Falling Springs Park 275 Beasley, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Outdoor
