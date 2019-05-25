× Expand Woodford Humane Society Woodford Wag logo

Woodford Wag Dog Walk

Join Woodford Humane Society for our 10th annual Woodford Wag dog walk for a cause! Take your pup on an approximately 1.4 mile course (about 30 minutes) across the scenic, grassy trails at Falling Springs Park in Versailles, followed by treats, contests, and a $1 pick-a-prize raffle. It's a family-friendly and (of course) dog-friendly event! You do not have to have a dog to walk the Wag.

Advance online registration is open through May 23. Day-of registration opens at 9:00 am.

For more information call (859) 873-5491 or visit runsignup.com/woodfordwag