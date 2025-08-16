× Expand Woodland Art Fair The Woodland Art Fair

Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks & Recreation present the annual Woodland Art Fair located in scenic Woodland Park in Lexington.

The Woodland Art Fair is typically central Kentucky's largest FREE cultural event with an average attendance of over 70,000 people.

For more information call 859.246.7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.html