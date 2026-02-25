The Woodland Art Fair

to

Woodland Park 601 E High St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

The Woodland Art Fair

Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks & Recreation present the annual Woodland Art Fair located in scenic Woodland Park in Lexington.  

The Woodland Art Fair is typically central Kentucky's largest FREE cultural event with an average attendance of over 70,000 people.

For more information call 859.246.7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.html

Info

Woodland Park 601 E High St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor
859.246.7024
to
Google Calendar - The Woodland Art Fair - 2026-08-15 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Woodland Art Fair - 2026-08-15 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Woodland Art Fair - 2026-08-15 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Woodland Art Fair - 2026-08-15 09:00:00 ical