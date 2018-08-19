Woodland Art Fair

Woodland Park 601 East High Street, Lexington, Kentucky

  Woodland Art Fair will be held on August 18th and 19th, 2018, inside the Woodland Park grounds (601 East High Street, Lexington, KY 40502). Shop over 200 artists, enjoy live music, Kentucky food, beer gardens, and create your own family art-all with free admission. Woodland Art Fair has received several national, regional & local honors including being voted a Top 200 Fine Art & Design Show in the nation in 2007-2012 by Sunshine Artist Magazine, a Top 20 Event by The Southeast Tourism Society & a Top 10 Festival by The Kentucky Travel Industry Association.

The 2017 Woodland Art Fair is brought to you by WestBanco and co-produced by the Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks and Recreation.

For more information visit lexingtonartleague.org

