Woodland Art Fair

Woodland Park 601 East High Street, Lexington, Kentucky

  Woodland Art Fair will be held on the Woodland Park grounds (601 East High Street, Lexington, KY 40502). Shop over 200 artists, enjoy live music, Kentucky food, beer gardens, and create your own family art-all with free admission.

For more information visit lexingtonartleague.org

Woodland Park 601 East High Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
