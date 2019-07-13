× Expand City of Woodland Hills, mayor and Commissioners Gary Brewer and The Kentucky Ramblers

Woodland Hills Summerfest, Bluegrass-in-the-Park

This year's 10th Anniversary Summerfest will feature the Grammy nominated bluegrass band "GARY BREWER AND THE KENTUCKY RAMBLERS" performing from 6:30PM until 9:00PM at the Hardy Brinly Park gazebo. There will be displays by the National Guard, Metro Police, Anchorage Middtetown Fire and EMS and the Air60 Helicopter. The kids will enjoy the Pony rides, Balloon twisting and Face painting. FREE HOT DOGS and soft drinks will be provided while they last and Little Jimmy's Italian Ice will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair. As always admission is FREE. No alcohilic beverages please. Address is 12200 Ridge Crest Drive in Woodland Hills, (Jefferson County) KY

For more information call (502) 245-9756.