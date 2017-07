Woodland Hills Summerfest, Bluegrass-in-the-Park

the best bluegrass music in Kentucky performed by HOG OPERATION. Displays by Middletown Fire Dept., Louisville Metro Police (including helicopter), Army National Guard. For the kids there will be pony rides, face painting and balloon twisting. Free hot dogs while they last and best of all FREE ADMISSION.

For more information email dwtilford@bellsouth.net