Woodsongs Coffeehouse with Michael Johnathan

Folksinger Michael Johnathon has a long-standing career in the arts as a songwriter, playwright, composer of the opera, Woody: For the People, and as the host of the live audience broadcast of the WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour with a radio audience with over two million listeners each week on 500 public radio stations, public television coast-to-coast, plus American Forces Radio Network in 173 nations.

For more information visit grackentucky.org