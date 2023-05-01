× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

WoodSongs Kids

WOODSONGS KIDS is a brand new TV and RADIO series just for kids musicians and performers. The RADIO program is 13 episodes, TRT 29:00 non-comm coming to PRX and the WoodSongs Download Center. The public TV broadcast is 13 HD 16:9 episodes available from NETA. Both will be available very soon.

Tonight there will be TWO 30 minute episodes taped.

ALL TICKETS are FREE

DOORS OPEN 6PM Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY

For more information, please call 859.255.5700 or visit woodsongs.com/