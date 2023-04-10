× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

WoodSongs Kids

Tonight there will be TWO 30 minute episodes taped. ALL TICKETS are FREE

AIDAN MUSE is 10 years old from Wisconsin. He began playing banjo at 8 years old. He earned 1st (2021) and 2nd (2022) place titles at the East Troy Bluegrass Festival Banjo Competition, and was recently awarded a blue ribbon and Kenosha County Fair Merit Award for Musical performance in 2022.

SAWYER COOK is a 14-year old finger style guitar player from Knoxville, TN. He has been playing since age 10, and started thumb-picking this past year after watching a Tommy Emmanuel TED-X talk on YouTube. He also draws inspiration from Gareth Pearson, Doyle Dykes and Joe Robinson, among other great guitar players.

DUSTY LEE CRAWFORD is 7 years old performing classics like I’ll Fly Away and more. Her dad, Anthony Crawford, is WoodSongs alumni, and will be backing her on acoustic guitar.

BRAXTON ROGERS is a 16 year old from Lawton, OK. However, he has been traveling the country in an RV with his parents the past 4 years exploring the National Parks and attending music festivals and camps. He has been studying and playing banjo seriously for about a year and a half now and loves it more everyday. Last fall he won first place in the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival Banjo Competition.

