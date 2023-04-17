WoodSongs - EmiSunshine & The Rain, Red Mountain Boys

× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

Monday APRIL 17 2023

Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY – DOORS OPEN 6PM

PUBLIC: $10

EMISUNSHINE & The Rain is an award winning 17-year-old songwriter and ukulele virtuoso from East Tennessee, who has been attracting national attention since age 9 with appearances on “Today,” NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” “American Idol,” the Grand Ole Opry, WoodSongs and more. With 9 albums released under her name, her 2022 album was titled ‘DIAMONDS’ and she’s currently working on two new albums, one bluegrass and one country.

The RED MOUNTAIN BOYS are based out of Colorado, carry the torch for traditional bluegrass, but their original songs make it sound brand-new. With four songwriters—including two award-winners and a Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductee—and four lifetimes of experience, the Red Mountain Boys perform with four-part harmony around one microphone in the style of the masters.

For more information, please call 859.255.5700 or visit woodsongs.com/