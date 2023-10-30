× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

Monday Oct 30 2023

TICKETS are FREE for WS Partners

PUBLIC TICKETS are $10. Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY

TREMOLOCO is a Latino and western Sonoran Gothic folk, Tex-Mex American Cantina band, delivering original songs in Spanish and English that draw on a diverse array of musical traditions. Encompassing Nashville twang and Louisiana bayou grooves, New Orleans R&B, Delta blues, rancheros, cumbias and Tex-Mex romps, the band will present songs from their fourth album “Deseo” on WoodSongs.

KEVIN DANIEL was raised in North Carolina, now a NYC based Americana crooner. His songwriting career was born of tragedy, his parents were flying back from their mountain house in western North Carolina when their plane had crashed, killing both of them. Kevin wrote over a dozen songs, all fueled by the grief of losing his parents as well as the celebration of the large lives they were known for.

