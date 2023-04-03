× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

WoodSongs - Mark O'Connor, Maggie O'Connor

Monday April 3 2023

MARK O’CONNOR is a master musician, composer, performer, educator and mentor. He has performed everywhere from concert halls to the Grand Ole Opry, he has recorded with all the greatest artists in music from Garth Brooks to Yo Yo Ma. He is not only a master violinist but one of the best guitar pickers in America.

MAGGIE O’CONNOR is a Grammy Award winning musician who frequently performs with her husband. With a unique background in both traditional classical violin training and American musical styles, Maggie continues her mission to show that violinists can participate in everything the instrument has to offer, performing on some of the world’s most coveted stages.

Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY – DOORS OPEN 6PM

PUBLIC: $10

For more information, please call 859.255.5700 or visit woodsongs.com/