× Expand Just Jessica Photography Racers take off at the start of the WoollyBooger 5k race in Beattyville. Run Walk Crawl. All ages welcome.

WoollyBooger 5K – Downtown Beattyville, KY

Get ready to run with the WoollyBooger! Join us Saturday, October 10, 2026, for the WoollyBooger 5K on Main Street, Beattyville, Kentucky home of the Woolly Worm Festival!

The race kicks off at 10:00 AM at Town Square. Runners and walkers of all levels are welcome for a fun fall morning filled with fitness, community spirit, and a little Appalachian folklore. Not ready for a full 5K? You can still participate; come out and walk the Beattyville Main Street Mile instead! It’s a great way for everyone to get moving and be part of the WoollyBooger fun.

👕 FREE ONE-OF-A-KIND WOOLLYBOOGER T-SHIRT!

Pre-register through RunSignUp by October 2 to receive a FREE, one-of-a-kind WoollyBooger 5K T-shirt! Shirts are guaranteed for those who register by the deadline.

Link to sign up: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Beattyville/WoollyBooger5KMainStreetMileWalkBeattyvilleKY

Race proceeds benefit the Lee County Track Team and the Beattyville Main Street Love Local Fund, supporting local youth and our downtown businesses and community events.

Race Details:

📅 Saturday, October 10, 2026

⏰ Race starts at 10:00 AM, Registration begins at 9:00 AM

📍 Town Square – Downtown Beattyville, KY

🏆 Awards immediately following the race

👕 Pre-register by October 2 for a FREE WoollyBooger T-shirt

❤️ Benefits the Lee County Track Team & Beattyville Main Street Love Local Fund

🎶 Stick around for the Lee County High School Band Concert at noon at Town Square!

Can you outrun the WoollyBooger? Come find out! 🐛👣

Become a TShirt Sponsor! $50.00 for your business or organization name on the back on our one of kind WoollyBooger T Shirts! Call 606-567-7703 or message the Beattyville Main Street Facebook page. You can also email Tmays@beattyville.org for more information.

For more information call 6064645038 or visit visitleecountyky.com/woolly-worm-festival/