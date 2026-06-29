Workshop: Crochet a Bandana Makerspace Western Kentucky

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Leah Smiley of Smiley Shoppe will lead you as you make this cute bandana---one of her bestsellers right now!

This is a level 2 class which means that participants should know how to hold a hook, make a slip knot/magic ring, chain, and double crochet.

A hook and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own if there is a certain color you want. Leah will get you started and provide guidance as you build your bandana a row at a time. Depending on your speed of crochet and size of bandana, you could finish during class or might need to finish at home. Either way---the needle and yarn are yours if you choose!

Thursday, July 16

5:30-7:30pm

Space is limited to 8 to ensure adequate help from instructor.

Makerspace, Main Room

130 N. Seminary St

Madisonville ,KY

No-shows forfeit the class fee. Participants, that have a conflict and give 24-hour notice, can get a “rain check” for another class of the same or lesser value to be used within 30 days.

For more information call ​270.825.8144.