Workshop: Machine Embroidery Level 1

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Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Learn to Embroider with Our 6-Needle Machine!

Unleash your creativity and bring your designs to life with our hands-on embroidery workshop! Whether you’re a beginner or looking to master new skills, this workshop is perfect for anyone interested in adding a personalized touch to fabrics.

What You’ll Learn:

• Basics of machine embroidery and how it works

• Setting up and hooping fabric for perfect results

• Choosing and loading designs for embroidery

• Hands-on stitching practice to create your own project

When: Tuesday, July 14, 2026. 5:30-7:30pm

Cost: $40 (Includes materials and use of the embroidery machine)

Skill Level: Beginner-friendly; no prior experience needed!

Leave with a monogrammed zipper pouch that you designed yourself!

 Limited spots available! Visit makerspace.bigcartel.com to reserve yours now!

Makerspace, Textile Room

130 N. Seminary St

Madisonville ,KY

No-shows forfeit the class fee. Participants, that have a conflict and give 24-hour notice, can get a “rain check” for another class of the same or lesser value to be used within 30 days.

For more information call ​270.825.8144. 

Info

Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Crafts, Education & Learning
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