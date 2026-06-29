Workshop: Machine Embroidery Level 1
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Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
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Learn to Embroider with Our 6-Needle Machine!
Unleash your creativity and bring your designs to life with our hands-on embroidery workshop! Whether you’re a beginner or looking to master new skills, this workshop is perfect for anyone interested in adding a personalized touch to fabrics.
What You’ll Learn:
• Basics of machine embroidery and how it works
• Setting up and hooping fabric for perfect results
• Choosing and loading designs for embroidery
• Hands-on stitching practice to create your own project
When: Tuesday, July 14, 2026. 5:30-7:30pm
Cost: $40 (Includes materials and use of the embroidery machine)
Skill Level: Beginner-friendly; no prior experience needed!
Leave with a monogrammed zipper pouch that you designed yourself!
Limited spots available! Visit makerspace.bigcartel.com to reserve yours now!
Makerspace, Textile Room
130 N. Seminary St
Madisonville ,KY
No-shows forfeit the class fee. Participants, that have a conflict and give 24-hour notice, can get a “rain check” for another class of the same or lesser value to be used within 30 days.
For more information call 270.825.8144.