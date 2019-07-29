World Championship Dainty Contest

Join us for the 49th Annual World Championship Dainty Contest!

Crowds will gather on George Hauck Way on the last Monday in July to see who will be crowned the 2019 Dainty Champion.

The Atrium Brewing food truck will be on hand to sell the the traditional Dainty meal (bologna sandwiches, side, and a drink) and the Louisville Dessert truck will be on hand to satisfy your sweet tooth. We will also have cheap beer served by the All Wool & Yard Wide Democratic Club and better beer served by Monnik Beer Co., including the Hauck's Pilsner.

CHEAP BEER!

GREAT MUSIC!

OBSCURE SCHNITZELBURG STREET GAME!

Schedule:

4:30 Opening Prayer

4:45 National Anthem

5:00 Politicians play

5:30 Open play begins

For more information visit schnitzelburg.org