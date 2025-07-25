World Championship Dainty Contest

Dainty Fest & the World Championship of Dainty

One of Louisville's most unique traditions continues into this year with the annual World Championship of Dainty. Held on the last Monday in July in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood, this obscure German street game has become a cherished tradition which draws crowds onto the sidewalk of George Hauck Way to eat bologna sandwiches, listen to ragtime music, and watch contestants swing a whittled broom stick in hopes of being crowned a World Champion. The celebration will kick off the Saturday before with bands, drink specials, games and raffles at The Merryweather, a local joint in Germantown featuring the "neighborhood's best patio". On Sunday browse the Dainty Vendor Village where you can browse some of Schnitzelburg's best shops all in one convenient location.

For more information visit schnitzelburg.org