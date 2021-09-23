World Chicken Festival in London

We invite you to our international celebration the last full weekend of every September, in beautiful downtown London. All the “egg-citement” and entertainment for four fun filled day makes this one of Kentucky’s largest festivals. The festival is home to the World’s Largest Stainless Steel Skillet! Join in on the celebration for over 3 decades of family fun including crazy contests, free music entertainment, vendors from across the country, carnival rides, and delicious food from Non-Profit organizations.

For more information call (606) 878-6900 or visit chickenfestival.com