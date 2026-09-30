× Expand Gateway Regional Arts Center Kaitlin Curtice - Digital Flyer Kaitlin Curtice is an award winning author, poet, and storyteller and member of the Potowatomi Nation.

GRAC is honored to welcome acclaimed author, poet, and speaker Kaitlin Curtice for a free evening of conversation and reflection.

An enrolled citizen of the Potawatomi Nation and a Christian, Curtice brings a unique perspective to the intersections of Indigenous spirituality, faith, identity, community, and decolonization. In What the World Needs Now, she invites us to look inward, ask meaningful questions of ourselves and the world around us, and consider how curiosity, connection, and the restoration of relationships can help us move toward a more just and compassionate future.

This is an evening to listen, reflect, question, and imagine what we might create when we choose to reconnect, with ourselves, with one another, with our communities, and with the world we share.

FREE. Sponsored by Dr. Ellen Roberts and Dr. Edward Roberts and The Nancy Clay Bryant Mission.

For more information call 8594986264.