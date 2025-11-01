World's Greatest Studio Tour in Bowling Green

× Expand Anita Dewitt Cermaic mask by Anita Dewitt

World's Greatest Studio Tour

Bowling Green and area artists invite you into their studios & art spaces to view their work & their processes.

The World’s Greatest Studio Tour is Southern Kentucky’s most exciting art event. The annual tour is designed to allow the public to meet our area’s leading artists, talk one-on-one, and see exciting new art works. There are many locations throughout Bowling Green and Warren County, KY. This unique and intimate opportunity creates free unlimited access to the artists, and a glimpse into their creative processes.

Signs will be posted to help you find the studios. There will also be maps available at your first stop and in area businesses.

For more information visit worldsgreateststudiotour.com