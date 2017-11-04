World's Greatest Studio Tour and Art Sale

Various Locations in Bowling Green Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

The World’s Greatest Studio Tour is Southern Kentucky’s most exciting art event. The free, annual tour is designed to allow the public to meet the area’s leading artists and see exciting new art works. There are many locations throughout Bowling Green and Warren County, KY, with over thirty artists involved. This unique and intimate opportunity gives the public access to art, artists and many working studios. Art is available for sale at many of the locations. Check our website for a good starting point, and happy touring!

For more information, call 270-781-0361 or visit www.worldsgreateststudiotour.com

270-781-0361
