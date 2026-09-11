World's Greatest Studio Tour and Art Sale

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Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

World's Greatest Studio Tour and Art Sale

Grab a friend and join the tour! Discover the World's Greatest Studio Tour and meet area artists in their creative spaces. See live demonstrations, talk to artists and shop for unique holiday gifts. November. 7th and 8th 2026

For more information visit worldsgreateststudiotour.com

Info

Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Education & Learning
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