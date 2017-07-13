World War I 100th anniversary exhibition

When the United States entered World War I, the people of Louisville were eager to play their part. Whether serving overseas, working at Camp Zachary Taylor, or conserving food for the war effort, Louisvillians were “all in.”

One hundred years later, the University of Louisville’s Archives and Special Collections recognizes their work and marks the momentous anniversary with “‘All In!’ Louisville and the Great War,” an exhibition of vintage photographs, war posters, documents and artifacts.

“The exhibit offers a broad range of materials that cover differing perspectives and experiences, from the home front to overseas,” said Carrie Daniels, Archives and Special Collections director. “Our panoramic photos from Camp Zachary Taylor, which feature hundreds of soldiers, are particularly dramatic. We have letters from soldiers as well and some of them are very sweet.”

The exhibition will also include records from the Camp Taylor Library and propaganda posters collected at the time by a Louisville boy scout.

The exhibition will run July 13-Sept. 29 in the Photographic Archives and Kain Rare Books Gallery in the lower level of Ekstrom Library, Belknap Campus.

For more information contact Daniels at 502-852-6752 or carrie.daniels@louisville.edu.